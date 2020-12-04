TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins

As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls.
She also accused the BJP leaders of making false claims during the campaign, and asserted that people of Hyderabad did not believe them.
"We are expecting to win over 100 seats.
Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, told ANI.
Heavy police presence was seen outside LB Stadium, one of the counting centres in Hyderabad, as officials started counting of votes.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders extended support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08. Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla and others staged protest in Telangana's Ranga Reddy. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt participated in tree plantation drive in Hyderabad. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar J also took part in the drive of environment protection on the occasion of his birthday. Plantation drive took place at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on December 07.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8. "We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so. MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills. Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure. TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.
TRS leader K Kavitha on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections expressed her confidence in party's lead. "TRS is winning in most seats. As voting was by paper ballot, we have to wait 3-4 hours to get exact numbers. I believe BJP numbers will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface. We'll have our mayor and do public works uninterrupted," said TRS leader.
TMC rebel MLA from Barrackpore seat Silbhadra Dutta on December 18 tender his resignation from party's membership, speaking on this he said that he has been part of TMC since 2006. "I have tendered my resignation as a member of TMC and all other positions held by me in the party. I have been a part of TMC since 2006. I will decide on joining BJP in future," said Dutta.
GHMC poll result threw up a hung house after counting of votes on Friday. No political party reached absolute majority mark of 76 in 150-seat corporation. Telangana’s ruling party TRS emerged as single largest party winning 55 seats. TRS had previously won 99 seats in 2016 GHMC elections. BJP put up a tremendous show, emerged single largest party in GHMC. BJP won 48 seats this year as compared to 4 seats in 2016 GHMC. BJP president JP Nadda congratulated party workers and the people of Telangana. Watch the full video for more details.
MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed firm belief that the BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023. On results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP leader said, "Hyderabad is mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat 'biryani' together. KCR has planned this sitting at home."
After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party with 55 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 04 said that TRS represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Indian Air Force Academy at Dundigal in Telangana on December 18. He will be the chief guest of passing out parade at Air Force Academy on December 19. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Telangana.
National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda showed his satisfaction on the GHMC election results. Hailing his party workers Nadda said, "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model. I want to thank the people of Hyderabad." "The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023). I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," BJP president added.