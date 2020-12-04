Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 weeks ago

TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins

As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls.

She also accused the BJP leaders of making false claims during the campaign, and asserted that people of Hyderabad did not believe them.

"We are expecting to win over 100 seats.

Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, told ANI.

Heavy police presence was seen outside LB Stadium, one of the counting centres in Hyderabad, as officials started counting of votes.