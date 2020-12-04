Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:50s - Published 2 weeks ago

DDC elections: Voting for 3rd phase underway in J-K

Polling is underway for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on December 04.

People were seen standing in a long queue at a polling booth in Chak Jafar Village in Jammu, waiting for their turn to cast their votes.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajouri and Baramulla district which are part of the third phase of the voting.

First-ever DDC elections are being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19.

Counting of votes will take place on December 2