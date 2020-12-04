DDC elections: Voting for 3rd phase underway in J-K

A District Development Council (DDC) election candidate shot at in J-K's Anantnag district. He was shot at Kokernag area of Anantnag on December 04. His condition is reportedly stable. Area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited in this regard.
Voting is underway for the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Bassi Khurd Village of Jammu. West Pakistani refugees, who did not have voting rights earlier due to Article 370 and Article 35A are now voting for the first time in DDC elections. They were seen standing in queue at a polling booth in Jammu on December 01, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. DDC elections will be held in eight phases and will go on till December 19.
A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here. The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police. The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were also present in the rally. Watch the full video for more details.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an e-Customer Care Service of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited to provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal to power consumers in the Valley. The new service will now allow customers to call and register their complaints regarding the power supply. The Customer Care Centre facilitated with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through various modes such as telephone. According to Ajiaz Ahmed, Managing Director of the KPDCL, the new initiative aims to resolve electricity-related problems in their respective areas faced by customers.
Two terrorists were killed on Sunday during a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) about three days ago and were heading for south Kashmir's Shopian district when they were intercepted in a snow-bound area along the Mughal Road in the afternoon, the officials said. The officials said police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists. Watch the full video for more details.
Voting for the 4th phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections started in Jammu and Kashmir on December 07. Voters reached their respective polling stations to cast their votes in Rajouri. A voter in Rajouri said, "We are expecting the DDC candidate to solve our problems such as water and electricity." People also queued up outside the voting booth in Jammu. They were seen casting votes to their favourable candidates. Meanwhile, voters also exercised their franchise at Budgam polling station and a voter said, "The security at polling station is good. They have provided the voters with good facilities." Polling is being held in 34 constituencies today. The first-ever DDC elections in J and K are being held in eight phases. The last phase voting is on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.
Omer Choudhary from remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri qualified for MBBS AIIMS through National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), in his first attempt. Self study helped Omer to crack one of the toughest exams. Standing out with his performance, Omer has made the region proud. Omer's sister had also cleared the same exam last year.
The locals of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have high expectation from the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections. They are hopeful that this election's outcome will address their long-due grievances. Participation has been high since first phase began on November 28. Candidates of DDC elections are reaching out to the locals door to door. They urged people to vote for development in the region. Eight phased local bodies' polls in JandK began on Nov 28. Polling for 43 constituencies in the first phase concluded with 51.76% voter turnout.
In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party,..
Voting is underway in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of District Development Councils (DDC) election. J&K goes to polls first time after the abrogation of Article 370. People were seen outside..
