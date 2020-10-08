U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to allow Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to return to China from Canada so long as she admits to wrongdoing in a criminal case against her.

That's according to a source familiar with the matter.

Meng was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, on charges of misleading banks about Huawei's business in Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the possible deal, which would follow nearly two years under house arrest in Canada while she's fought extradition to the U.S. The diplomatic tussle has strained China's relations with both countries.

The source said the negotiations do not appear to be part of a larger deal with Huawei, which itself is facing charges in the case.

They also said Meng has so far resisted the proposed deal, as she does not believe she did anything wrong.

Negotiations to free Meng picked up after the U.S. presidential election last month, but have taken on more urgency as the end of the Trump administration nears.

The Trump White House has repeatedly targeted Huawei's business worldwide and alleged the Chinese tech giant's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the company denies.

Meng is due back in court on Monday as she continues fighting extradition to the U.S.