MSHSL announces return to participation plan for winter, spring sports

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

Gillock ?

"* joins us now.

Kaleb ?

"* what's the plan going forward?/// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

The midst of a four week pause on sports ?

"* but teams got a little bit of good news today.

The minnesota state high school league has three plans in place for when sports once again get the green light.xxx it's a little bit of hope.

I think it provides maybe a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel following today's board of directors meeting ?

"* the minnesota state high school league is ready to play winter sports.

The only thing standing in the way is executive order 20?

"*99... whih includes a four?

"*week pause on sports ?

"* expected to be liftd on december 19th.

The board approved three separate calendars ?

"* the first of whih will allow practices to begin on december 21st with games taking place as early as january fourth.

Mayo girls basketball coach ?

"* ryan carpenter remains cautiously optimistic.

Ideally, the best case scenario is december 21st but if we're really looking at it from a perspective of what our county looks like as far as covid cases and stuff like that, we are probably realistically looking at a january start date of some time.

If the executive order is extended.... seasons are at risk of being shortened with fewer contests.

For athletes such as elli collins.... they don't care what the season looks like at this point so long as they get to have one.

I'm very anxious about the season.

Whether if it's as many games as we got last year or just a coupleof games, i'm very excited for what has to come.

Likewise ?

"* coaches are chomping at the bit to get back to work.

I want to be back in the gym, i want to be back around the team and jsut the energy that you get from being around the kids every day and being in practice every day ?

"* i miss that.

Like many teams?

"* the spartans have been utilizing virtual practices to work on individual skills.

Collins is confident her teammates will be ready to take the court whenever the first practice may be.

Just knowing the amount of dedication that each teammate has to the game so you get to see really who is coming prepared a lot so when we all come back together, everyone wants to be (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Also doing its best to make sure spring sports will get a full season.

There has not yet been a decision on whether or not