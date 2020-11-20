Griffons pick up win No. 2 on the season

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Team... grabbed first year head coach will martin his first career win last month in a victory against rogers state... tonight..

The griffons trying to get martin's first home win out of the way... out at the mwsu fieldhouse... griffons and the lincoln blue tigers...== first half...jaron thames maing a move on a couple lincoln defenders and finishing out the play...the freshman chipped in 16 points tonight off the bench== tight back and forth first half... lincoln's sai witt dropping in a bucket...alongside with 14 other points just in the first half.griffons lead with a 9 point cushion at the half.== for the griffons, will eames led the way,making 4-threes, with 11 rebounds...dropping 25 points on the night==lincoln's sait witt again tyring to keep it close, but gets the ball stolen from him...the griffons push it down the court and tyrell carroll lays it in to pull the griffons away from the blue tigers.missouri western gets the win and is now two and oh on the seaason.

Final score missouri western 89, lincoln 73.

Women's game tonight..