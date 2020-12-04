Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Due to staff members testing positive, pending test results and quarantined staff, Ellison will transition to a period of remote learning.

Ellison Elementary moving to remote learning on Friday

Ellison elementary school announced it will be transitioning to remote learning.

The transition is due to staff memebers who've tested positive for covid-19, or who are awaiting results.

The number of staff quarantined creating the staffing issue.

Ellison will be remote tomorrow, december 4th and may extend into the following week pending staff test results.

The release advises to watch for further information from ellison or the school district.