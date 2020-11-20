Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City to hold Covid-19 drive thru testing clinic

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
City to hold Covid-19 drive thru testing clinic

City to hold Covid-19 drive thru testing clinic

The testing will be held at the St.

Joseph Aquatic Center from 8 a.m.

To 4 p.m.

Saturday.

Weekend, the city of st.

Joseph will be hosting yet another drive thru covid-19 testing clinic.

This one will be held at the st.

Joseph aquatic park at the corner of noyes boulevard and messanie street this saturday from 8 to 4.

Those planning to get a test are encouraged to set up an appointment.

Health depatment staff are encouraging people to take advantage of these testing events given the rise of the posivity rate for covid-19 in our area.

They broke down how that rate has increased in the time since past testing events.

(malita) "the positivity rate for the november event for st.

Joseph was 19.5% and that jumped from october when our positivity rate was just over 3% percent at this community event."

To sign up for a test you can call the number at the bottom of your screen 877- 435-8411 or head over to the health department's facebook page they will have more information on how you can sign up.

One of the co-founders




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long Island Rolls Out Additional Rapid Drive- And Walk-Thru Sites [Video]

Long Island Rolls Out Additional Rapid Drive- And Walk-Thru Sites

As more and more people look to get tested for COVID-19, there are some new testing sites on Long Island and in New York City to meet demand. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
More seek COVID-19 testing in KC area before Thanksgiving [Video]

More seek COVID-19 testing in KC area before Thanksgiving

As COVID-19 cases surge in the Kansas City metro, many people want the peace of mind of knowing whether they have contracted the virus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:21Published