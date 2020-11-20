City to hold Covid-19 drive thru testing clinic
The testing will be held at the St.
Joseph Aquatic Center from 8 a.m.
To 4 p.m.
Saturday.
Weekend, the city of st.
Joseph will be hosting yet another drive thru covid-19 testing clinic.
This one will be held at the st.
Joseph aquatic park at the corner of noyes boulevard and messanie street this saturday from 8 to 4.
Those planning to get a test are encouraged to set up an appointment.
Health depatment staff are encouraging people to take advantage of these testing events given the rise of the posivity rate for covid-19 in our area.
They broke down how that rate has increased in the time since past testing events.
(malita) "the positivity rate for the november event for st.
Joseph was 19.5% and that jumped from october when our positivity rate was just over 3% percent at this community event."
To sign up for a test you can call the number at the bottom of your screen 877- 435-8411 or head over to the health department's facebook page they will have more information on how you can sign up.
