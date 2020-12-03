Global  
 

Indian Navy Day 2020: History and role of Men & Women in White | Oneindia News

The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests.

On Indian Navy Day, 4th December, we take a look at the history and role of the men and women in white.

