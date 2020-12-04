Global  
 

Judge awards Tony Hsieh's father, brother administrative duties over massive wealth, estate

A Clark County judge has awarded Tony Hsieh's father and brother administrative duties to begin the process of sorting out the Las Vegas visionary's vast wealth and estate after he died last week and left no known will or estate documents.

On Thursday, Judge Gloria Sturman granted the ex parte motion filed by the attorney representing Tony's father Richard Hsieh, and brother Andrew Hsieh, to serve as Co-Special Administrators and legal representatives for the estate.


