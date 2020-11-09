Wheelchair cricket tournament in Indore on 'International Day of Disabled Persons'

Municipal Corporation demolished illegal property of criminals Babbu and Chabbu in Indore under anti-encroachment drive on December 02. The goons built illegal houses by seizing the land which were evacuated and demolished by the municipal team.
Speaking to ANI in Indore on November 28 on reports of his alleged dinner invitation to Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, Madhya Pradesh's Forest Minister Vijay Shah said, "Was there (Balaghat) on request from those who took permission for shoot and requested me for lunch/dinner. I said not possible now, I will meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch/dinner was cancelled, shoot wasn't." Actress Vidya Balan reached in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on November 08 to shoot for her upcoming film 'Sherni'. She met state forest minister Vijay Shah on the same day. Media reports claimed that the Forest Minister invited Vidya for dinner, but the latter turned down the offer. When the production team went to shoot on the second day, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Balaghat stopped the vehicles of the team saying that only two vehicles would go inside.
As the world celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities, people from all sections of society came forward to help specially-abled children in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was also marked at Abhedananda Home (School For Specially-abled Children). From hearing aids to other essential item, from blankets to clothes, everything was distributed to specially-able children at Solina situated Abhedananda Home. These donations were made by social welfare department and JandK Police and CRPF. At the event, these students showcased their talents as well.
Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on December 03, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on farmers' protest. Chouhan said, "Congress has always opposed farmers. They are distressed and are looking for some chaos. It was the same Congress that instigated farmers in Neemuch and Mandsaur and fanned violence." "We will not let Congress do this at any cost in Madhya Pradesh," he added.
Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on December 03, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on 'Love Jihad'. Chouhan said, "Government belongs to everyone- all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I will break you." "If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like 'Love Jihad', you will be destroyed," he added.
Victims and their families protested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on the 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy. They burnt effigy of Dow Chemical Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Fitterling on December 03. Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "Our fight will continue till the time Bhopal gets justice and The Dow Chemical Company is punished." Bhopal Gas Tragedy had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2, 1984.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 03 attended 36th Bhopal Gas tragedy anniversary and paid tribute to the victims by observing a two-minute silence, and suggested that "we should soon build a memorial" for the grieving families so that the "world can learn a lesson" from the disaster. The Bhopal Gas disaster took place on the night of 2-3 December, 1984, and had claimed the lives of thousands of people. Remembering the horrific event, Chouhan said a memorial for the victims should teach the world that no city becomes like Bhopal, and that no project should be made without precautions that could fatally harm the population. The Madhya Pradesh CM also recalled the historical events in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which were scarred after the nuclear bombs explosion.