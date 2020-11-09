Wheelchair cricket tournament in Indore on 'International Day of Disabled Persons'

On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons, a one-of-its-kind cricket tournament was held in Madhya Pradesh.

A wheelchair cricket tournament was organised in Indore by state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration.

The competition was held among teams from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal.

The match was of 10 overs with each team comprising 11 players.

One of the participants said, "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016.

I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled.

I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you." The International Day of Disabled Persons is observed on December 03 every year.