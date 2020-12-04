Global  
 

Brexit briefing: 27 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s
The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back [Video]

Goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain that fail to pass newBrexit checks will be sent back, Northern Ireland’s chief vet has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published
France and UK could test stuck truck drivers [Video]

[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline [Video]

[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Christmas. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:18Published
Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides [Video]

Euronews speaks to the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, following Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:18Published

Brexit: EU's Barnier unsure on likelihood of reaching a deal

Negotiating teams from the UK and the EU have been locked in intensified talks for the past four...
Deutsche Welle - Published

'Risk of serious disruption' at Channel crossings after Brexit transition period ends

'Risk of serious disruption' at Channel crossings after Brexit transition period ends There is a "risk of serious disruption and delay" at Channel crossings delivering the majority of the...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •The Argus


Bertie Ahern says Brexit transition period should be extended

The deadline for the end of the Brexit transition period should have been extended due to the global...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Brexit Countdown: 9 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit Countdown: 10 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Brexit Countdown: 11 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published