Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
A Chinese spacecraft has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar rocks,beginning the first stage of its return to Earth.

Chang'e 5 is the thirdChinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the first to take off from itagain.

It's the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious Chinese lunarmissions.


