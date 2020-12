Lennon: Milan performance more like it Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published 3 days ago Lennon: Milan performance more like it Neil Lennon was encouraged by his side's performance despite surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to AC Milan in the Europa League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Celtic players rated as Hoops defence slated for dramatic Milan meltdown Neil Lennon is under more pressure after his defence crumbled in the San Siro – and the keeper’s...

Daily Record - Published 4 days ago