Shefali Shah Talks Acting, passion and Delhi Crime’s Emmy win

Shefali Shah, 47, is the protagonist of the Netflix show Delhi Crime, based on the aftermath of the 2012 gangrape and murder in Delhi.

The show recently won the Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Shah, who was also in Monsoon Wedding, Satya and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others, describes herself as someone who routinely gets consumed by passion — for life, her family, her two huskies and her craft.

She's been acting career since 1993.

"My sons say I have terrible business sense, but I can only do projects that challenges me," she says.