Shefali Shah Talks Acting, passion and Delhi Crime’s Emmy win

Shefali Shah, 47, is the protagonist of the Netflix show Delhi Crime, based on the aftermath of the 2012 gangrape and murder in Delhi.
The show recently won the Emmy for Best Drama Series.
Shah, who was also in Monsoon Wedding, Satya and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others, describes herself as someone who routinely gets consumed by passion — for life, her family, her two huskies and her craft.
She's been acting career since 1993.
"My sons say I have terrible business sense, but I can only do projects that challenges me," she says.
The team of Netflix original series Delhi Crime - actors Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang along with writer-director of the show, Richie Mehta - talk to HT City Editor, Monika Rawal about winning the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. From their first reaction to going down memory lane and revisiting the days when the shot for the show to spilling the beans about a season 2 in the pipeline, watch the team at their candid best. Released in March 2019 on Netflix, the show is based on the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape case that took place in delhi in 2012. Shah plays the female officer in-charge, Vartika Chaturvedi and Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, is the second in command to her character on screen. The show also features actors Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya and Jaya Bhattacharya.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 23:47Published
In one of the proud moments for India, Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' category at 48th International Emmy Awards on the night of November 23. The official Twitter handle of 'International Emmy Awards' announced the news. The crime-thriller 'Delhi Crime' is based on the 2012 gangrape-murder case. The seven-episode series has a terrific cast of Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in key roles. Delighted with the win, actor Shefali Shah also expressed her joy on her Twitter handle. 'Delhi Crime' was first aired on OTT platform, Netflix on March 22, 2019 and is directed by Richie Mehta.
