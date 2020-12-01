GHMC polls counting underway: Will BJP make a mark in South? | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published
PM Narendra Modi says the world is watching India for cheap, safe vaccine at all-party meet to discuss Covid response; Legal notice sent to Kangana over derogatory tweet on farmers; Counting underway for GHMC polls 2020, BJP hopes to make mark; J&K district development council election candidate was shot at in Kokernag area of Anantnag.

This and more news at 2 PM.

#GHMCresults #HyderabadElection #FarmersProtestDelhi2020


