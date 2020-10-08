Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist

Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone.

Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist, Abhinav Shukla.

Fans also got to see many fights along the way in this race to finale.

Here’s everything that happened!


