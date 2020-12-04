Watch: Pak refugees celebrate after voting in J-K DDC polls

Global  
 

People who came from Pakistan as refugees celebrated after casting votes in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on December 04.

They danced to celebrate the occasion with great pomp and show.

Pakistan refugees have voted for the first time in over 70 years in local body polls.

President of West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee, Labha Ram Gandhi said, "This is first time in 72 years that we're voting in local body polls.

We're happy to participate in democratic process." According to J-K Election Commission, 37.17 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11 AM.

The last phase of voting for DDC is on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.


