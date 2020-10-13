Miscalculated combined power of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi': Fadnavis on MLC polls results

Accepting their defeat in recently-concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP miscalculated combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi).
"The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations.
We were expecting more seats but won only one.
We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi).
We have to work hard with an understanding of their power.
Even, I said this earlier that probably these (three) parties will get temporary benefit but we will get the long-term benefit as we have bigger space and we need to occupy it.
We couldn't do it this time, but of course, will achieve it in future," said Fadnavis.
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 03, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke on winter session of state assembly. Fadnavis said, "State government has called only a two-day Assembly session on December 14-15. We had demanded it should go on for 2 weeks. There is problem for farmers in Maharashtra and they are not being helped, crimes against women are rising." "We demand that such issues be taken up for discussion and a solution be sought. But the government is not ready to discuss anything. In a way, government does not want to face the assembly session," he added.
Speaking to ANI in Bihar's Patna on December 04, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on all-party meeting on COVID-19.Yadav said, "Despite being the single largest party of Bihar, RJD has not been invited for the all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation." "It shows that the meeting is just show-off," he added.
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 04, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on Maharashtra Legislative Council results. Malik said, "Results certify the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi and work done by us in the past one year. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to understand the truth." "Their claim about change of government after the elections has been proven hollow," he added. Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Arun Lad won the Pune graduate constituency seat, defeating National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Sangram Deshmukh by around 48,800 votes.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on November 02 said her party if needed, will support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any other party to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) in MLC elections in UP. "If needed, BSP will support BJP or any other party to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming MLC elections in the state. We have taken this decision to show our firm stand against SP's anti-Dalit actions," said Mayawati in media brief.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against the state government on October 13. They demanded that all temples in Maharashtra should be re-opened for devotees. Protesters tried to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment and barricading. BJP workers were later detained by police after they made an attempt to enter Siddhivinayak Temple. Speaking to ANI, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar said, "Liquor and wine shops have been opened, even with home delivery options. But who will think about those who want to visit the temple for their mental peace?" "Government is not thinking about small traders whose livelihood depends on temples. Government is full of ego," BJP leader added. Adding to it, BJP leader, Prasad Lad said, "We are demanding that we should be allowed to enter the Siddhivinayak Temple. If they don't give us entry, then we will force our way into the temple. This is a pan-Maharashtra movement as we want that all temples in the state should be re-opened as soon as possible."
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 03, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on winter session of Parliament and farmers protest. Malik said, "Adhir Ranjan's demand for winter session of Parliament is valid. Not conducting the session and evading questions isn't right for the democracy. Opposition and farmers are demanding that even it's for 2 days, Parliament session should be held." "Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are the questions. Modi-led government should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccine," he added.
After Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Mumbai visit and raised questions on the latter's development model, state cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly lost his sleep after UP CM's visit, and condemned the "offensive language" in the party newspaper. "Uddhav Thackeray has lost his sleep after UP CM's visit to Mumbai. They have used offensive language using Saamna editorial, which we condemn. This may be their party culture. We were welcomed open-heartedly by Bollywood people," Nath told ANI.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several producers, directors, and other experts related to film industry in this regard." On being asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister saying that he won't allow his state's business to be taken away, UP CM added, "We are not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements." On being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Film City comment, CM Yogi said, "We have not come here to take anything away. We are building a new Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We are giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure."
