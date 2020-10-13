Miscalculated combined power of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi': Fadnavis on MLC polls results

Accepting their defeat in recently-concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP miscalculated combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi).

"The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations.

We were expecting more seats but won only one.

We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi).

We have to work hard with an understanding of their power.

Even, I said this earlier that probably these (three) parties will get temporary benefit but we will get the long-term benefit as we have bigger space and we need to occupy it.

We couldn't do it this time, but of course, will achieve it in future," said Fadnavis.

BJP faced setback in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls and got only one seat while Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition won four seats and an independent member got the remaining one seat.