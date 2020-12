Could Lacazette switch bring out best in Auba? Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 days ago Could Lacazette switch bring out best in Auba? Moving Alexandre Lacazette into a deeper No 10 role could bring out the best of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal, says Alan Smith. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like