Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 isn't happening

After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Horror thriller Durgamati, initially titled Durgavati, will land on Amazon Prime on December 11. An excited Bhumi spoke about the exigencies of the genre and comparisons with Anushka that are bound to happen in an exclusive interview with Jyoti Sharma Bawa of Hindustan Times. “I just hope all Anushka Shetty’s fans watch our film too,” she said. Durgamati stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia. Bhumi plays an IAS officer who is imprisoned after falling victim to a high-level political conspiracy. She is taken to a haunted castle for interrogation where she is possessed by the spirit of a dead queen who is out for revenge.
The 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit had a colourful conclusion with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performing some of his hit songs. The musician sang songs like Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, and The Last Time, among others.
Radhika Apte and Sarah Megan Thomas talk to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, A Call To Spy. While Radhika plays British spy Noor Inayat-Khan, Sarah is the writer-producer of the film who also plays spy Virginia Hall in this film set during the Second World War. In this interview, Radhika tells us how she prepared for the role and Sarah tells us the way she brought in current world problems into her story.
Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture, he speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt participated in tree plantation drive in Hyderabad. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar J also took part in the drive of environment protection on the occasion of his birthday. Plantation drive took place at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on December 07.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs. The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared the video on social media platform with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Dutt recently recovered from cancer and returned home. Sanjay shared a note on his social media and thanked fans and well-wishers.
Bollywood celebrities are particular about their airport style. Actor-turned-samaritan Sonu Sood kept it simple with beige sweater. Nora Fatehi in crop top stunned paparazzi as always. 'Badhaai Ho' actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted along with sister at Mumbai airport.