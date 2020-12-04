Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 isn't happening

Actor Arshad Warsi tells Hindustan Times in this interview how nothing much is happening on Munna Bhai's third part.

He talked about keeping in touch with Sanjay Dutt, how he is doing well after recovering from cancer.

Arshad, who will soon be seen in Durgamati with Bhumi Pednekar, also talked about finding new opportunities on the digital streaming platforms and getting the roles he always wanted to do.

Watch the full video for more.