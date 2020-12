Harry Styles was scared to get it wrong when he went solo Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:38s - Published Harry Styles was scared to get it wrong when he went solo The Watermelon Sugar singer still loves his 2017 self-titled LP but if he listens back to it now, he can hear where he "played it safe" in certain songs because he didn't want to push himself too far out of his comfort zone. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend