Related videos from verified sources Weather: Turning Wet On Friday



Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:36 Published 18 minutes ago FORECAST: Friday morning



Friday morning forecast Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:06 Published 1 hour ago 2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast



Good morning! Chilly day with highs in the 40s with some chances of showers. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:19 Published 1 day ago