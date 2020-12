Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:42s - Published 4 days ago

U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring.

U.S. hits another coronavirus daily death record

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASESACROSS THE NATION ISN'T SLOWINGDOWN.

THERE ARE NOW MORE THAN14-MILLION CONFIRMED CASESNATIONWIDE.

THAT'S ACCORDINGTO THE LATEST NUMBER FROMN-B-C.

IT'S BEEN AN HISTORICWEEK FOR THE OUTBREAK WITH THEUNITED STATES HITTING GRIMMILESTONES.

FOR EXAMPLE, ONWEDNESDAY, THE NATIONCONFIRMED MORE THAN 27 HUNDREDDEATHS.

HEALTH EXPERTS WARNTHIS MAY GET WORSE AS THEYPREDICT A SURGE IN HOLIDAYTRAVEL RELATED CASES.SHIFTING THE FOCUS CLOSER TOHOME... THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTED NEARLY11-THOUSAND NEW CASES ANDANOTHER 98 DEATHS.

THEPOSITIVITY RATE FOR NEW CASESDROPPED SLIGHTLY TO 8-POINT-1PERCENT.

IN PALM BEACH COUNTYIT'S 7-AND-A-HALF PERCENT.IT'S STILL HIGHER THAN THEFIVE PERCENT THRESHOLD HEALTHOFFICIALS WANT