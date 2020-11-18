Global  
 

Sharma: 'Right and proper' to set ambitious climate target

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says it is "right and proper" to set an ambitious target to cut the UK's emissions by at least 68% by 2030.

Report by Etemadil.

