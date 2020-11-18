Business Secretary: Brexit talks in 'pretty difficult phase'

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the Brexit talks are still in a "pretty difficult phase" with "time running very short".

Mr Sharma said that a deal will only happen if the EU recognise that the UK sovereign and independent.

Report by Etemadil.

