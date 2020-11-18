Business Secretary: Brexit talks in 'pretty difficult phase'

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says it is "right and proper" to set an ambitious target to cut the UK's emissions by at least 68% by 2030. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma is confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be start being deployed next week starting in hospital hubs. 800,000 doses will be available and care homes are expected to receive them this month once logistical issues around refrigeration are addressed. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast The Government is 'committed' to striking aBrexit deal amid a 'difficult phase' in negotiations with the EU, BusinessSecretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast. Mr Sharma said 'a number of trickyissues' remain.
UK and EU negotiators talked late into the night amid suggestions the prospect of a Brexit trade deal was 'receding'. Food was spotted being delivered at the meeting venue late evening, while Mr Barnier was seen departing at around 10pm. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn