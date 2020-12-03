Navy Day: Chief Admiral Karambir Singh expresses gratitude to veterans

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge. Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region. "Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."
Mumbai got its first-ever Sea Harrier Monument at Bandra Bandstand, which has been dedicated to the city by the Indian Navy. The jet served in Indian Navy for 37 years before it was decommissioned from aircraft carrier INS Viraat in 2017. On December 03, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray unveiled the monument. He shared the pictures on his Twitter handle. Sea Harrier Monument facing Arabian Sea, remind valour of the Indian Navy.
Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on December 03, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on farmers' protest.