Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navy Day: Chief Admiral Karambir Singh expresses gratitude to veterans

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Navy Day: Chief Admiral Karambir Singh expresses gratitude to veterans

Navy Day: Chief Admiral Karambir Singh expresses gratitude to veterans

To mark Navy Day, Indian Navy ChiefAdmiral Karambir Singh extended a message to veterans.

Navy Chief said, "We remember you this day and grateful for your service to the nation.

We may be physically separate but always socially connected and all our veterans are in our hearts on this day.

As we commemorate Navy Day celebration of Navy's achievements would be incomplete without acknowledging your vision and efforts which helped shape Navy of today."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Karambir Singh Karambir Singh

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief [Video]

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge. Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region. "Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published
3 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region since 2008: Navy Chief [Video]

3 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region since 2008: Navy Chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

Mumbai gets Sea Harrier jet monument at Bandra Bandstand [Video]

Mumbai gets Sea Harrier jet monument at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai got its first-ever Sea Harrier Monument at Bandra Bandstand, which has been dedicated to the city by the Indian Navy. The jet served in Indian Navy for 37 years before it was decommissioned from aircraft carrier INS Viraat in 2017. On December 03, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray unveiled the monument. He shared the pictures on his Twitter handle. Sea Harrier Monument facing Arabian Sea, remind valour of the Indian Navy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Navy Day Navy Day Day to celebrate the naval forces in some countries

What is Navy Day? How India won 1971 war?: All you need to know

 India observed Navy Day on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion. Indian Navy Day is..
IndiaTimes

US envoy expresses gratitude to Indian Navy on Navy Day for hosting Malabar Exercises

 Taking to Twitter, Juster said, "On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy. We thank you for hosting the U.S., Japan, and..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

 PM Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Security threat gone up in Indian Ocean region: Eastern Naval Command Chief [Video]

Security threat gone up in Indian Ocean region: Eastern Naval Command Chief

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain on December 03 said that the security threat in the Indian Ocean region has gone up which has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published
Indian Navy Day 2020: The new challenges 2020 has brought | Oneindia News [Video]

Indian Navy Day 2020: The new challenges 2020 has brought | Oneindia News

Indian Navy Day is marked on 4th December every year to commemorate the day India attacked Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. During operation Trident the Indian Navy sank 4 Pakistani..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
Farmers protest: 'Congress is distressed, looking for some chaos', alleges CM Chouhan [Video]

Farmers protest: 'Congress is distressed, looking for some chaos', alleges CM Chouhan

Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on December 03, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on farmers' protest. Chouhan said, "Congress has always opposed farmers...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published