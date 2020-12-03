Navy Day: Chief Admiral Karambir Singh expresses gratitude to veterans

To mark Navy Day, Indian Navy ChiefAdmiral Karambir Singh extended a message to veterans.

Navy Chief said, "We remember you this day and grateful for your service to the nation.

We may be physically separate but always socially connected and all our veterans are in our hearts on this day.

As we commemorate Navy Day celebration of Navy's achievements would be incomplete without acknowledging your vision and efforts which helped shape Navy of today."