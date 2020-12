BTS’ Jin’s biggest achievements Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:20s - Published 1 minute ago BTS’ Jin’s biggest achievements Kim Seok-jin, better known by his stage name Jin, is one seventh of the biggest K-pop band on the planet, BTS .But what are Jin’s biggest achievements in his musical career so far? . 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like