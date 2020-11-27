COVID forced Mariah Carey to rethink Christmas TV spectacular

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show. It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.
Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted on all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Questioning Centre's leadership, he said that there's no roadmap for vaccination of normal people. "It (govt) stated that those who need to be vaccinated will be vaccinated but who's going to decide this? No plan was discussed how the vaccine will be given to the poor, during all-party meet," he said.