COVID forced Mariah Carey to rethink Christmas TV spectacular

Video
Mariah Carey had to rethink plans for her 2020 Christmas special to make sure everything was COVID compliant.


All Mariah Carey wants is for you to enjoy her Christmas special

 Mariah Carey is adding another chapter to her Christmas legacy: "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." Premiering Dec. 4 on Apple TV+, Carey shares how she..
USATODAY.com
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season [Video]

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show. It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.



Mariah Carey puts the merry in Christmas with magical holiday special trailer featuring Ariana Grande

 It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, otherwise known as the unofficial season of Mariah Carey.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan questions Centre over 'lack of plan' on vaccinating poor [Video]

COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan questions Centre over 'lack of plan' on vaccinating poor

Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted on all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Questioning Centre's leadership, he said that there's no roadmap for vaccination of normal people. "It (govt) stated that those who need to be vaccinated will be vaccinated but who's going to decide this? No plan was discussed how the vaccine will be given to the poor, during all-party meet," he said.


Robbie Williams forming new group with pals [Video]

Robbie Williams forming new group with pals

Robbie Williams is hoping to bounce back from the COVID crisis with a new band.



Mariah Carey Teases 'Magical Christmas Special' [Video]

Mariah Carey Teases 'Magical Christmas Special'

Mariah Carey, a.k.a. the Queen of Christmas, is here to bring us all together and spread some joy with her new Apple TV+ event "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special".


WEB EXTRA: All I Want For Christmas Is You [Video]

WEB EXTRA: All I Want For Christmas Is You

With Christmas approaching, Mariah Carey's classic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" remains #1on Billboard's Holiday 100 List.


Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer [Video]

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer - Plot synopsis: Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend Mariah..

