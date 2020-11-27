COVID forced Mariah Carey to rethink Christmas TV spectacular

COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan questions Centre over 'lack of plan' on vaccinating poor



Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted on all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Questioning Centre's leadership, he said that there's no roadmap for vaccination of normal people. "It (govt) stated that those who need to be vaccinated will be vaccinated but who's going to decide this? No plan was discussed how the vaccine will be given to the poor, during all-party meet," he said.

