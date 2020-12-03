Global  
 

Watch: Enormous radio telescope, featured in Hollywood films, collapses in Puerto Rico

The Arecibo Observatory was featured in Hollywood films including "Contact" in 1997 and the James Bond film "Goldeneye" in 1995.


One of world's largest telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico

 The telescope at the Arecibo Observatory fell Tuesday, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries.
Damaged Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses

 Stunning footage captured the collape of a huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The telescope has played a key role in astronomical..
Puerto Rico: The moment the Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsed

 Video shows one of the world's largest telescopes at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory come crashing down. ......
Did an Earthquake Finish Off Giant Arecibo Mega-Telescope? [Video]

Did an Earthquake Finish Off Giant Arecibo Mega-Telescope?

ARECIBO, PUERTO RICO — For 57 years, until 2016, the Arecibo Observatory was the largest telescope on Earth. But that legacy came crashing down last week, just when a regional earthquake's wave..

WEB EXTRA: Caught On Camera Moment Radio Telescope Collapses [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Caught On Camera Moment Radio Telescope Collapses

The National Science Foundation released video of the moment the damaged Arecibo Observatory radio telescope collapsed in Puerto Rico. It happened on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Observatory Telescope Collapses [Video]

Observatory Telescope Collapses

A radio telescope in Puerto Rico is completely destroyed after collapsing. The 900-ton receiver platform plummeted more than 400 feet, crashing onto the reflector dish below.

