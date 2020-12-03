|
|
|
Watch: Enormous radio telescope, featured in Hollywood films, collapses in Puerto Rico
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Watch: Enormous radio telescope, featured in Hollywood films, collapses in Puerto Rico
The Arecibo Observatory was featured in Hollywood films including "Contact" in 1997 and the James Bond film "Goldeneye" in 1995.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Damaged Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses
Stunning footage captured the collape of a huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The telescope has played a key role in astronomical..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Did an Earthquake Finish Off Giant Arecibo Mega-Telescope?
ARECIBO, PUERTO RICO — For 57 years, until 2016, the Arecibo Observatory was the largest telescope on Earth.
But that legacy came crashing down last week, just when a regional earthquake's wave..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:05Published
|
|
Observatory Telescope Collapses
A radio telescope in Puerto Rico is completely destroyed after collapsing. The 900-ton receiver platform plummeted more than 400 feet, crashing onto the reflector dish below.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:06Published
|