Related videos from verified sources 'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:11 Published 4 minutes ago U.S. hits another coronavirus daily death record



U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:42 Published 51 minutes ago India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 5 hours ago