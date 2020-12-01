Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trumps light National Christmas Tree

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Trumps light National Christmas Tree

Trumps light National Christmas Tree

During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Christmas Tree (United States) National Christmas Tree (United States)

Watch: Lighting of the 2020 National Christmas Tree

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump presided over the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree outside the White House, with music from the U.S...
CBS News

Watch Live: The 98th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting

 This year's National Christmas Tree is a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Senator Michael Bennet on "The Takeout" — 9/27/19

 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet joins Major Garret for this week's edition of "The Takeout" to discuss the ongoing..
CBS News

Representative Ted Lieu on "The Takeout" — 7/26/19

 California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to talk about former special counsel Robert Mueller's..
CBS News

Tim Alberta talks Trump and "American Carnage" on “The Takeout” - 7/19/19

 Politico's chief political correspondent Tim Alberta joins Major Garrett to talk about President Trump's rise in the Republican Party, and his new book,..
CBS News

Brad Parscale on "The Takeout" — 6/21/19

 President Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale joins Major Garrett for an exclusive interview for this week's episode of "The Takeout."
CBS News

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Donald Trump omits coronavirus, mask wearing from White House Christmas invitations

 It's holiday party season at the White House, as Donald Trump's last Christmas as President of the United States fast approaches.Outgoing First Lady (and..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Biden Asks Fauci to Stay, and Plans a Mask Plea

 If the president asks Americans to wear masks, will they listen? This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

As COVID-19 persists, more Americans are unemployed more than six months. Is that a stigma even in a pandemic?

 Is long-term unemployment of more than six months a stigma even in a pandemic that destroyed tens of millions of jobs?
USATODAY.com

Your 7-year fear of Americans legally getting to make in-flight calls has come to an end

 The next time you get on a plane, you’ll probably have plenty of new things to worry about, but having to listen to people talking on the phone won’t be one...
The Verge

Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

 Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Lighting of the 2020 National Christmas Tree

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump presided over the annual lighting of the National...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Increased Demand For Christmas Trees [Video]

Increased Demand For Christmas Trees

Everyone wants a real Christmas tree this year. One local Christmas tree farm has already sold out of cut-your-own trees.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:01Published
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ceremony Brings Some Holiday Cheer to NYC [Video]

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ceremony Brings Some Holiday Cheer to NYC

The 88th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held last night in New York City with performances by Tori Kelly and Dan + Shay.

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:01Published
COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting [Video]

COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting

In a video released Thursay of the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump thanked all those who helped develop a coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published