Looming Lockdown Coming After Another Record Setting Day

Dozens of professional runners take part in Delhi half-marathon despite warnings over pollution



Dozens of professional runners took part in the Delhi half-marathon on Sunday (November 29) despite warnings over pollution levels. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 4 days ago

Professional roller skater breaks two Guinness World Records during lockdown



The incredible professional roller skater Tinuke’s Orbit has broken two Guinness World Records during England's nationwide lockdown. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:15 Published 2 weeks ago