Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Barack Obama, George W.

Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine.


