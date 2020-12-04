KY Urgent Care GMK 120420

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Elizabeth's Hospital in northern Kentucky says some of its urgent care facilities will now only focus on Covid Treatment.

Health officals say the increasing number of covid-19 patients in hospitals...is risking patient care... to handle the surge...a saint elizabeth's hospital in northern kentucky.... says some of its urgent care facilities... will now only focus on covid treatment.

Doctors say it will keep potential covid patients separate from non-covid patients.

Dr. Robert Tracy, St. Elizabeth physicians: "because we are doing a lot of point of care testing and we've seen a large surge of ill patients coming into the primary care offices, so we're trying to redistribute them out."

Saint elizabeth is also increasing the number of video visits with doctors.