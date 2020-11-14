Eat Local Woodford County GMK 120420
A new initiative in Woodford County could pay for you and local restaurants struggling in the pandemic.
It's called "Eat Local & Win"
Its called "eat, local, and win" heres how it works: you email in a $20 or more receipt from a local restaurant.... then you could be entered to win exclusive bottles of bourbon...local gift cards...and gift baskets.
