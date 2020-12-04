PM Modi assures Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks at the all-party meeting | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks.

Reassuring that India's vaccination programme would begin as soon as a go-ahead from scientists is given.

He said Once scientists approve it, the nation-wide vaccination drive will be started in India.

This is the second meeting called by the Prime Minister over the issue.

PM said that Frontline healthcare workers, elderly people and those suffering life-threatening symptoms and diseases will be among the first to get the Covid vaccine.

