Owner of occupied building detained in Spain after crashing car into premises Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Owner of occupied building detained in Spain after crashing car into premises The owner of an occupied building in Barcelona, Spain was arrested on Friday (December 4) after he rammed his vehicle into the premises. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like