Watch: Navy Day celebrations at War Memorial in Chennai

Navy Day celebrations underway at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in Chennai on December 4."Navy Day is celebrated every year this day to commemorate Operation Trident and Operation Python in 1971, which were launched to attack Karachi.
Missile boats were used in a very innovative manner," said Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha.
Achievements and roles of Indian Navy are recognised on Navy Day, every year.
Speaking to media in Chennai on December 03, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Propaganda Secretary A Raja spoke on matter if Rajinikanth's announcement of launching a party in January will affect DMK or not. Raja said, "Not at all. DMK vote bank won't be diluted at any cost. The antagonism and antipathy towards the corrupt government of Edappadi K Palaniswami will remain, which will be helpful to DMK."
Braving all odds, 50 visually challenged persons set a Unico World Records by weaving 50 chairs in 6 hours in Chennai on December 02. They learned weaving chairs since childhood. Unico Charitable Trust of India and Indian Blind Welfare Trust jointly organised this event. The event was organised to create public awareness about the potential of blind people. December 03 is observed as International day of persons with disabilities. It aims to promote rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in society.