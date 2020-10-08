Watch: Navy Day celebrations at War Memorial in Chennai

Navy Day celebrations underway at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in Chennai on December 4."Navy Day is celebrated every year this day to commemorate Operation Trident and Operation Python in 1971, which were launched to attack Karachi.

Missile boats were used in a very innovative manner," said Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha.

Achievements and roles of Indian Navy are recognised on Navy Day, every year.