Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.


Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday

Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales

Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Mark Drakeford: Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales

Mark Drakeford: Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across Wales will not be able to servealcohol and must close at 6pm in new restrictions which come into force from6pm on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford tolda Welsh Government press conference that coronavirus was “accelerating acrossWales” and the gains achieved during the country’s 17-day firebreak lockdownwere being eroded.

No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday

No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday. Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Wales miss out on Euro play-offs despite beating Belarus

 Wales sweep aside Belarus 3-0 with a fine performance on a bittersweet night for Jayne Ludlow's side who are out of contention for a place at the Euros.
BBC News

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 England will move to a tougher version of tiered coronavirus restrictions when lockdown ends on Wednesday.
BBC News

Eye Opener: Pfizer slashes targeted vaccine rollout

 Pfizer slashed its targeted coronavirus vaccine rollout in half, further complicating distribution. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader..
Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Continuing COVID-19 vaccine trials may put volunteers at unnecessary risk. Is that ethical?

 The success of candidate vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna raises ethical questions about continuing placebo trials in which some may get sick.
Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned

Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned

The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials and set up supply chains while developing a vaccine. This is an "unprecedented" move in the world of medicine and vaccine development. But Pfizer and BioNtech maintain they will produce 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Covid: First batch of vaccines arrives in the UK

 The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are being kept in a central hub ahead of distribution.
BBC News

PM Modi assures Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks at the all-party meeting | Oneindia News

PM Modi assures Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks at the all-party meeting | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few..

Mumbai gets Sea Harrier jet monument at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai gets Sea Harrier jet monument at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai got its first-ever Sea Harrier Monument at Bandra Bandstand, which has been dedicated to the city by the Indian Navy. The jet served in Indian Navy for 37 years before it was decommissioned from..

Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11

Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11

Interview with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister MichelleO'Neill on planned relaxations of Covid-19 regulations in NI on December 11.Also discuss arrangements for Christmas and..

