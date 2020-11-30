Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems.
Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across Wales will not be able to servealcohol and must close at 6pm in new restrictions which come into force from6pm on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford tolda Welsh Government press conference that coronavirus was “accelerating acrossWales” and the gains achieved during the country’s 17-day firebreak lockdownwere being eroded.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday.
Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites.
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Emer McCarthy reports.
The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials and set up supply chains while developing a vaccine. This is an "unprecedented" move in the world of medicine and vaccine development. But Pfizer and BioNtech maintain they will produce 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few..
