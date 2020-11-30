Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday



Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday. Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09