Man Utd to install 1,500 barrier seats in 2021 Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 minutes ago Man Utd to install 1,500 barrier seats in 2021 Manchester United are to install 1,500 barrier seats at Old Trafford in early 2021 as Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper explains the club's plans. 0

