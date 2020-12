Biden plans to ask America for '100 days to mask' on Inauguration Day



President-elect Joe Biden says the day he is sworn in as president, he will ask all Americans to wear a mask for 100 days. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:05 Published 3 hours ago

Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes Office



Should Donald Trump be at the presidential inauguration in January? On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden offered his opinion, and he also revealed what he plans to ask Americans to do on his.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:12 Published 10 hours ago