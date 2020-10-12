Countries who fail to protect sovereignty can't even build their own roads: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan without naming it.

He said that Nations who can't defend its sovereignty, their condition is like India's neighbouring country.

"Countries who fail to protect their sovereignty become like our neighbouring nation-who can't build their roads on their own, nor walk on them, not even have trade on their own or stop someone from trading," he said.

He was addressing the gathering at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Webinar organised by KendriyaSainik Board.