MLC polls: ‘Face reality’, says Nawab Malik as MVA leads, BJP gets 1 seat

With the BJP facing setbacks in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party failed to gauge the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.
He said the party will analyse the poll results and prepare for the next election in a better way.
In a setback to the opposition party, MVA candidates have so far won three out of five constituencies- three graduates' and two teachers'.
Elections for these five seats along with one local bodies seat were held on December 1.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said BJP should face reality.
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 04, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on Maharashtra Legislative Council results. Malik said, "Results certify the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi and work done by us in the past one year. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to understand the truth." "Their claim about change of government after the elections has been proven hollow," he added. Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Arun Lad won the Pune graduate constituency seat, defeating National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Sangram Deshmukh by around 48,800 votes.
Accepting their defeat in recently-concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP miscalculated combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi). "The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi). We have to work hard with an understanding of their power. Even, I said this earlier that probably these (three) parties will get temporary benefit but we will get the long-term benefit as we have bigger space and we need to occupy it. We couldn't do it this time, but of course, will achieve it in future," said Fadnavis. BJP faced setback in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls and got only one seat while Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition won four seats and an independent member got the remaining one seat.
