MLC polls: ‘Face reality’, says Nawab Malik as MVA leads, BJP gets 1 seat

With the BJP facing setbacks in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party failed to gauge the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.

He said the party will analyse the poll results and prepare for the next election in a better way.

In a setback to the opposition party, MVA candidates have so far won three out of five constituencies- three graduates' and two teachers'.

Elections for these five seats along with one local bodies seat were held on December 1.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said BJP should face reality.

Watch the full video for more details.