Some Black Americans concerned over COVID-19 vaccine
Some Black Americans are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine after a dark U.S. history of being unwilfully tested for earlier vaccines.
Group hopes to fight vaccine skepticism in the Black community ahead of potential COVID-19 vaccineHealth officials say the U.S. faces an uphill battle in convincing some Americans to take a potential COVID-19 vaccine. While polling shows Americans have been more open to a vaccine in recent months,..
Eleven percent decline in COVID vaccine.A new poll found there's an 11% decline in vaccine interest from August to October. Black Americans saw the largest drop