Some Black Americans concerned over COVID-19 vaccine

Some Black Americans are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine after a dark U.S. history of being unwilfully tested for earlier vaccines.


Black Americans Are Reportedly More Skeptical Than Other Ethnic Groups About Vaccine Safety

Blacks were more concerned than other ethnic groups about the vaccine’s safety
Letitia Wright Claps Back After 'Canceled' for Spreading COVID Anti-Vaccine Video

The 'Black Panther' star comes under fire after sharing a video that questions what's in the COVID-19...
Health officials say the U.S. faces an uphill battle in convincing some Americans to take a potential COVID-19 vaccine. While polling shows Americans have been more open to a vaccine in recent months,..

A new poll found there's an 11% decline in vaccine interest from August to October. Black Americans saw the largest drop

