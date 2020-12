Santa Ana Winds Threaten To Spread Orange County Brush Fire



Two firefighters were injured Thursday in a 6,400-acre wildfire east of Irvine that forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:25 Published 8 hours ago

Firefighters Hurt, Thousands Evacuated In Wind-Driven Bond Fire Near Irvine



Two firefighters were injured Thursday in a 7,200-acre wildfire east of Irvine that forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:18 Published 13 hours ago