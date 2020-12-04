Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Have a Cozy Quarantine Home This Winter

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published
How to Have a Cozy Quarantine Home This Winter

How to Have a Cozy Quarantine Home This Winter

Baby it’s cold outside, but it doesn’t have to be inside!

Follow these top interior picks for a cozy quarantine home this winter.

Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

6 Affordable Weighted Blankets to Cozy up With This Winter [Video]

6 Affordable Weighted Blankets to Cozy up With This Winter

No description provided.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:51Published
How to Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive During the Winter Months [Video]

How to Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive During the Winter Months

How to Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive During the Winter Months. For humans, winter months mean chilly weather, cozy blankets and hot cocoa. . For plants, the combination of low temperatures and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published
Here's how to keep your home office cozy all winter long [Video]

Here's how to keep your home office cozy all winter long

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 04:01Published