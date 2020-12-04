Watch: Shooting in J&K on voting day, DDC candidate injured; Omar condemns

In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag.

Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital.

Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable.

National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region.

The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover.

