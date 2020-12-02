FDA chief: 20 mln could be vaccinated in U.S. this year
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the state of the Indian economy on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. She said that every sector of the economy is showing signs of recovery. Sitharaman said that she is keeping her mind and options open for further intervention to give a fillip to economic activity, but added that the Union Budget is not too far in the future. Responding to claims that the recent spike in economic activity is only due to pent-up and festival demand, she said that this logic can't explain higher GST collections. She added that demand is likely to sustain. Watch the full video for more.
Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,985 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and 2,247 people have been recovered in the same duration, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that the recovery rate of the state stands at 94.46 per cent against COVID-19.