FDA chief: 20 mln could be vaccinated in U.S. this year

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.


