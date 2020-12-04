Global  
 

Happy Birthday, Jay-Z!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Shawn Corey Carter turns 50 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

He doesn’t write any lyrics down.

2.

He became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

3.

His name, Jay -Z, was inspired by his nickname, Jazzy, and an homage to his mentor, Jaz-O.

4.

Jay’s earliest musical memory was listening to his parent’s Marvin Gaye albums. 5.

The rapper retired in 2003 and returned to music in 2006.

