Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 week ago

How to Safely Sell Your Unwanted Items During a Pandemic

There are a ton of apps and websites out there to sell your unwanted items on, but the pandemic probably has you second guessing if you want to meet in person to make the exchange.

The following options are some of the safest.

PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.